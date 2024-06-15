Reah Arora is Burnaby East’s BC NDP Candidate

Following a nomination meeting, Reah Arora will represent the BC NDP in Burnaby East, pledging to put people’s needs ahead of powerful interests.

Currently the Director of Organizing at the BC Federation of Labour, Reah grew up in Burnaby East’s Westridge neighbourhood. A champion for workers, she knows that families in Burnaby need a government that is on their side, taking on powerful interests to make life easier.

“Growing up in Burnaby, I’ve seen the effect that reckless cuts have on people and families. John Rustad and Kevin Falcon made deep cuts to healthcare and education, and they’d do it again,” said Arora. “The BC NDP is taking action to make life better — whether that’s reducing the cost of car insurance or childcare, or building the affordable homes that people in Burnaby desperately need. I’m proud to be running with this team.”

“Reah understands the need to meet people where they’re at and uplift their voices, ensuring everyone has a seat at the table,” said Premier David Eby. “She will be a fantastic MLA for the people of Burnaby East.”

Reah Arora will join David Eby and 91 other exceptional BC NDP candidates in this fall’s provincial election, all committed to real action to help people build a good life here in BC.