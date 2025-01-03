Record-Breaking Punjabi Wrestlers Represent Team BC in National Championship

A record-breaking Punjabi wrestlers are representing BC in a national tournament in Calgary, Alberta from January 3-5.

According to BC Wrestling Association the recently selected Provincial Wrestling Team is comprised of 24 athletes. Out of these 24, 15 are Punjabi athletes. Out of the 12 Girls, 7 of them are Punjabi and out of the 12 Boys, 8 of them are Punjabi!

These athletes are selected from 10 different clubs and 6 of them are Punjabi based wrestling clubs from the Lower Mainland.

Iraabir Sooch, Isabelle Chen, Gurleen Dhillon, Taranpreet Dhillon, Jaireet Bahy, Agnia Krakovska, Cassidy Pace, Natalie Wojciechowski, Khushleen Jhalli, Tamn Mundi, Jolina Healey, Ambika Sehrawat are part of the girls team

Gaurav Bahi, Karanjot Dhillon, Ethan Ochoco, Gurshar Johal, Riley Jhuty, Dominic Wendt, Ilia Anoshyn, Jovanpreet Johal, Coen Enthoven, Harjot Shergill, Gurkaran Gill, Udaypartap Billen are part of boys’ team.