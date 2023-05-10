Reham Khan says ‘no personal vendetta’ after ex-husband Imran Khan’s arrest

Reham Khan said individuals have been used by external forces to cripple the economy of Pakistan – in her reaction to former Pak PM’s arrest.

Without naming Imran Khan, his ex-wife Reham Khan said she has no personal vendetta against anyone and her only concern has been the safety of Pakistanis. The comment comes hours after former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was arrested dramatically in a corruption case. “Individuals have been used by external forces to cripple the economy & create anarchy throughout our chequered history. We need to change our course,” Reham Khan wrote. “It is not a moment to rejoice but a moment to reflect. Those who celebrated in 2018 are mourning today,” Reham wrote while Pakistan sees violent protests by Imran Khan supporters.

70-year-old Imran Khan spent the night in custody as he was not granted a bail by the court which called the arrest ‘legal’. On Wednesday, he was scheduled to be presented before the accountability court. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said it “will do its best to keep Imran Khan under custody for at least four to five days”. “We will seek the maximum physical remand of 14 days from the court,” a NAB source was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Imran Khan was detained at NAB’s Rawalpindi regional headquarters in a “comfortable atmostphere”, reports said. Despite allegations from his party workers that he was wounded in the process of the sudden arrest, NAB said Imran Khan will not be treated harshly and will be only questioned regarding his alleged involvement in the case.

The case pertains to Al-Qadir Trust which is co-owned by Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Reham Khan has been a much-discussed name in Pakistan politics as she spilled many secrets about Imran Khan after their 10-month marriage (2005) fell apart. The Pakistani-British television journalist in 2022 announced her marriage to model and actor Mirza Bilal Baig.