Released British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari unveils missing fingers as family says ‘nightmare in Gaza is over’

The family of released Hamas hostage Emily Damari, 28, has revealed that she lost two of her fingers during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. The British-Israeli citizen’s fingers were blown off when Hamas terrorists took her hostage. Damari was released alongside Romi Gonen, 23, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31.

Damari embraced her mother and waved to family members in a video call. Her bandaged left hand and two missing fingers were revealed in pictures.

‘Emily’s nightmare in Gaza is over’

“After 471 days – Emily is finally home,” her mom Mandy Damari said in a statement, according to New York Post. “We would like to thank from the bottom of our hearts everyone who fought tirelessly for Emily throughout this difficult time. To everyone who raised her voice and called her name, in Israel, England, the United States and the whole world – thank you. Thanks to you, Emily came home.”

“Emily’s nightmare in Gaza is over, but there are still too many families still waiting in pain. We must work together for the release of all the abductees, down to the last one. Those still in captivity need immediate humanitarian assistance,” the family added.

Hamas released a propaganda video documenting the hostages’ return, where the terrorists were seen giving bizarre “gift bags” to the hostages. The bags contained “gifts and souvenirs,” including photos of the hostages in captivity, a commemorative photo of Gaza, and “certificates of release.” According to the Jerusalem Post, the hostages described the gift bags as a “cynical game” that was aimed at manipulating them.

Meanwhile, Steinbrecher’s family also expressed joy at having her back, and thanked Donald Trump for his “significant involvement and support” in winning a cease-fire. “Our beloved Dodo has finally returned to our arms,” the family said in a statement. “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported and accompanied us along this journey.”