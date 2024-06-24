Richmond Gurdwara donates money to Guru Nanak Food Bank

Guru Nanak Food Bank in Surrey in the vicinity of Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran has been doing an excellent job in serving the needy. The number of people using this much needed facility has increased steadily. As the cost of living, housing and food etc. have gone up a large number of people have no choice but to use the services of this food bank.

The food bank organizers must be commended for working hard to keep up with the growing demand. It was a pleasure for the management committee of India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas, 8600 # 5 Road in Richmond to help Guru Nanak Food Bank by giving a cheque for $5,000 to Jay Minhas, one of the representatives of the food bank.

The cheque was handed over to Mr. Minhas by Gurdwara’s chairperson Mrs. Kashmir Kaur Johal on Sunday, June 16 . In the picture from left are: Balbir Jawanda, Jay Minhas, Balwant Sanghera, Mrs. Kashmir Kaur Johal (in the chair) Mohan Singh Sandhu and Avtar Singh Saddhar.