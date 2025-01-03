Richmond RCMP seeking to identify suspect who robbed woman at gunpoint at ATM

Richmond RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at an ATM in the 5300 block of No 3 Road on December 10, 2024.

At 9:02 p.m. on December 10, 2024, Richmond RCMP responded to a call from a woman who was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM in the 5300 block of No 3 Road. According to the report, a man entered the vestibule, approached the woman from behind, pointed a gun at her, robbed her of $250, and fled.

While our officers were on scene within minutes, the suspect had fled the area. Our officers were able to locate CCTV footage of the suspect, and we are releasing these photos in an attempt to identify him, said Corporal Sonny Virk of Richmond RCMP.

The suspect is described as being an Asian male, small eyes, black hair roots with brown tips, approximately 5’6, wearing a dark jacket with hood up, a mask, dark pants, and a light-coloured backpack.

Richmond RCMP is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact our investigators at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 24-39072. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit them online at www.solvecrime.ca.