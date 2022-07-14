Ripudaman Singh Malik, acquitted in 1985 Air India Bombing, reportedly Shot Dead in 128 street Plaza

Vancouver Businessman, former director of Khalsa Credit Union, head of Khalsa Schools, who has been acquitted in 1985 Air India Bombing has been shot dead in Surrey, according to media reports.

Surrey RCMP said in a press release, without confirming the victim’s identity said, on July 14, 2022, at 9:26 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 8200-block of 128 Street. Police attended and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was provided first aid by attending officers until Emergency Health Services took over his care.

The injured man succumbed to his injuries on scene. This appears to be a targeted shooting. A suspect vehicle was located in the 12200 block of 82 Avenue fully engulfed in fire. The investigation is in the early stages and police are still looking for the suspects and a second vehicle that may have been used as getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident, dash camera footage or video surveillance from the area is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

Malik in January in a letter to the prime minister, had expressed his “heartfelt gratitude for the unprecedented positive steps taken by yourself to redress long-reading Sikh demands and grievances including elimination of blacklists that restricted visit to India of thousands of Sikhs living abroad, grant of passports and visas to asylees and their families, reopening of hundreds of 1984-riots closed cases leading to conviction and jail term for some, declaring 1984-riots as ‘genocide’ by then Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh on the floor of the House, giving compensation or Rs. 5.00 lakh per family of the anti-Sikh genocide victims, [and] opening of Sri Kartarpur Saheb Corridor facilitating pilgrims from India to visit the revered place of our first Master Guru Nanak Dev Ji”.

The existence of Malik’s letter was revealed in the Hindustan Times.

In 2000, Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri were charged with 329 counts of first-degree murder in connection with a suitcase bomb going off on an Air India jet over the coast of Ireland on June 23, 1985.

In March 2005, the two men were acquitted after a lengthy trial when the judge questioned the credibility of several Crown witnesses.