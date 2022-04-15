Robert Tomljenovic sentenced for the shooting of Pritpal Singh

SURREY: A man has been sentenced in the April 2020 shooting of Pritpal Singh.

: On April 7, 2020, at around 12:43 a.m., the Surrey RCMP responded to a shots fired call at the 8800 block of 138A Street in Surrey. Upon arrival, first responders found 21-year-old Pritpal Singh fatally shot on the front lawn of his residence. This was believed to be a random incident.

A thorough investigation was conducted by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), with urgent priority analysis being completed by the RCMP Forensic Laboratory. On April 12, 2020, homicide investigators arrested Robert Tomljenovic and he was charged by the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) for second degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Following a trial in January 2022, Robert Tomljenovic was found not guilty of second degree murder, but guilty of manslaughter and robbery with a firearm. On April 12, 2022, Robert Tomljenovic was handed a sentence of 12 years less time served.

IHIT wishes to recognize the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and homicide and major crime investigators who were relentless in their pursuit of evidence.

“Through the actions of our investigators and partners, we were able to quickly identify and apprehend the person responsible” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT, “we hope this outcome provides some closure to the family of Pritpal Singh.”