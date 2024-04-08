Second urgent and primary care centre opens in Richmond

Richmond residents can access primary health care with the opening of an urgent and primary care centre (UPCC) at 95-10551 Shellbridge Wy. on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The centre will provide care for people with non-life-threatening conditions who need to see a health-care provider within 12 to 24 hours, but do not require an emergency department, such as people with minor cuts or burns, headaches and sprains, as well as those experiencing mental-health and substance-use challenges. For urgent care, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.