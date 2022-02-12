Seniors in Need of Community Caregivers

Among the many challenges that all of us have faced through the pandemic, there isa portion of our population that has felt the effects, arguably, more than anyone else.As restrictions come and go, and then come back again, the demand and urgent need for senior care providers has only grown.

Caregivers Day is fast approaching on February 18th, and this year, the Home Insteadoffice serving White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Ladner and Tsawwassen islooking for compassionate, dedicated caregivers to join its expanding team, in order to service local families during this critical time.

Annette, a local Home Instead team member, says that caregiving is, “an incredibly rewarding career path with many growth opportunities.”

Caregivers with big hearts and kind souls build meaningful relationships and often find rewarding jobs with opportunities for advancement. The positions are a strong building block for those interested in a career in healthcare. This stable and fulfilling career path will remain long after the pandemic is behind us.

This is because nine out of 10 older adults above the age of 65 say that they hope to remain at home. However, about 70% of aging adults will require assistance at some point in their lives. Home Instead, through its caregivers, offers many service levels to help seniors stay safely in their homes and remove the burden of care from families by providing trained caregivers and professional healthcare workers to take care of client needs.

Annette is a perfect example of someone who has grown her own career path, as she began as a caregiver, andevolved her caregiving career by stepping into a new role focused on education and recruitment, in order to mentor and build other strong caregivers for the local community.

“Our caregivers have been incredible heroes over the past two years,” said Annette. “Our office and local families have relied on caring and essential staff throughout the pandemic, as they provide crucial services such as Alzheimer’s care, companionship, meal preparation, household help, personal care, transportation, and more for older adults living, and often isolating, at home.”

There are no special requirements to be a Home Instead caregiver, and new caregivers will receive training to prepare them for success. If you’re a compassionate individual that has a desire to build meaningful connections with seniors in your community, Home Instead is looking for you to apply.

Anyone interested in exploring a meaningful career in caregiving is encouraged to call our local Home Instead office at (604) 541-3386. Additional information about professional caregiver responsibilities, benefits, and available jobs can be found athomeinstead.ca/3002/home-care-jobs.

Written by Wes Colby, co-owner of the local Home Instead office serving White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Ladner and Tsawwassen