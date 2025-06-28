Seva Foundation Store offering new, gently used South Asian Clothing and jewelry opens new location on 128 street

Seva Foundation had grand opening of its new location at 12877 76 Avenue, Surrey, BC, on June 14th. The event was attended by Mayor Brenda Locke, Senator Baltej Singh Dhillon, Councillor Linda Annis, and School Trustee Gary Thind, demonstrating their commitment to the organization’s mission.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of all who took time to come out and celebrate with us. Our community is our motivation,” said Kiran Malli, President of the Board. “We are also grateful for the attendance and words of encouragement from Mayor Locke, Senator Dhillon, Councillor Annis, and Trustee Thind. Their support helps us to better serve our community and we look forward to continuing our community-driven work with their partnership.”

Seva Thrift Store is widely known for offering new and gently used South Asian clothing and now, at its new location, continues to carry a wide range of items inspired by South Asian culture—including home décor, accessories, and more—making it a unique destination for culturally rich and affordable finds.

The new location begins a new chapter for Seva Foundation as they begin to expand services by providing support to those in need through programming and community initiatives, including initiatives directly related to the store that promote sustainability and South Asian culture.

Since 2016, Seva Foundation, through the thrift store, has donated over $100,000 to various causes, including Surrey Hospital Foundation, Housing projects for Options Community Services, and scholarships for outstanding student volunteers. In addition to financial contributions, they have actively supported a range of community initiatives, including aid for shelters, food banks, and refugees; employment and skill-building programs in collaboration with local schools and agencies; book donations and literacy drives; and providing formalwear to graduates facing adversity—demonstrating a deep commitment to uplifting vulnerable populations across Surrey.

Seva Foundation extends its heartfelt thanks to all attendees, supporters, and community members who made the grand opening a memorable occasion.

For more information on Seva Thrift Society, please visit: https://sevathrift.com/store

Seva Foundation: https://sevathrift.com/foundation