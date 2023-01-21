SFU’s Newest Innovation Space Opens In Downtown Surrey

Simon Fraser University (SFU) officially opened their Innovation Plaza, home to the Quantum Algorithms Institute (QAI) in Surrey.

Funded by the Federal Government’s Pacific Economic Development Agency, SFU and QAI, this newly-renovated, state-of-the-art, physical hub will facilitate engagement activities between industry and academia promoting collaboration, research, and training to prepare students for sought-after careers in emerging technologies.

Innovation Plaza will also include the BC Centre for Agritech Innovation (BC CAI), and Coast Capital Venture Connection, part of the Charles Chang Institute for Entrepreneurship.

“The space will facilitate collaborations between academia, government and industry, accelerate innovation and benefit students preparing for sought-after careers in these burgeoning fields,” said SFU President Joy Johnson.

The plaza is a state-of-the-art physical hub that consists of a mix of offices and open seating, meeting rooms and classroom space that overlook the downtown core and the adjacent main campus.

The space is also home to Coast Capital Venture Connection, part of SFU’s Charles Chang Institute for Entrepreneurship, SFU’s longest-running entrepreneurship program, and hosts an office of the National Research Council (NRC) Industrial Research Assistance program.

Renovations of the space were part of more than $2 million from the federal government’s Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), $1.5 million from SFU and $500,000 from the B.C. Government’s Quantum Algorithms Institute funding.

“The organizations that will fill the quantum computing and agritech clusters at SFU are critical to ensuring B.C. has a leading-edge advantage in agriculture, technology, entrepreneurship and so much more. The knowledge concentrated here will help us all as we move forward with the adoption of new industry innovations that improve lives for British Columbians, and contribute to clean and inclusive growth in a sustainable economy.” Said B.C. Minister of Forests, Bruce Ralston.