Shabana Azmi calls Naseeruddin Shah her ‘favourite actor’, wonders why they are not cast together more

Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah are two of the most acclaimed actors of Indian cinema, having starred in several films in the 80s. The actors worked in a number of films that heralded the parallel cinema movement during their time. Much to the surprise of fans, Shabana shared a new picture of Naseeruddin on her Instagram on Sunday evening, calling him her favourite actor.

Shabana shares new pic with Naseeruddin

In the picture, Shabana was seen sitting beside veteran director Shyam Benegal, during his 90th birthday celebrations. Naseeruddin stood just behind Shabana and smiled for the picture. In the caption, Shabana wrote: “On Shyam Benegal’s 90th birthday with my co-actor of many films and my favourite actor Naseeruddin Shah. Why aren’t more people casting us together ?!”

Reacting to the post, actor Prateik commented, “Mashallah.” Director Shekhar Kapur, who directed the two actors in Masoom- one of their most loved films, commented: “What a beautiful photo…”

More details

Shabana made her acting debut with Shyam Benegal’s Ankur. The film earned rave reviews, and fetched her first National Award for Best Actress.

Shabana worked with Naseerudin in a number of films like Manthan, Paar, Sparsh, Mandi, Junoon, Libaas to name a few. In a recent interview with Humans of Cinema, Shabana had said, “Naseer is my favourite co-star. I have worked with a lot of actors but what I received from Naseer… that is something I miss and I want somebody to cast him and me together!”

Shabana was recently paired opposite Dharmendra in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani. The film also starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Shabana won a Filmfare and IIFA award for her performance in the film.