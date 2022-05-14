Shah Canada Group of Companies named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Shah Canada Group of Companies was awarded with Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. The 2022 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

Shah Canada has created success by incorporating food science and technology into their business model to create value added and manufacturing focused organizations. Automation and software integration have also been key components of their growth platform.

“To grow and manage our businesses successfully, we continuously adapt to a rapidly changing environment. By utilizing a strong foundation and applying ingenuity, know-how and entrepreneurial spirit, Shah Canada Group of companies has maintained its status as the winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies over the last decade,” said Sujay Kumar Shah, President and CEO of Shah Canada, who runs the group along with his brother Rajay Shah, VP.

“To become a Best Managed Platinum Club winner is a huge accomplishment,” said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “These companies demonstrate resilience, versatility, and strategic acuity. They have consistently proven their ability to thrive in a competitive, rapidly changing market. This year’s winners should take pride not only in this prestigious recognition but also in the important contributions they make to the Canadian business world.”