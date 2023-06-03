Shares First Photo With Boyfriend Since Pregnancy Announcement

Ileana D’Cruz has finally shared a photo with her boyfriend. She posted a close-up pic of them holding hands and the ring on Ileana’s finger was hard to miss.

On Friday, Ileana D’Cruz shared many photos and videos from her ‘babymoon’. The actor, who is pregnant with her first child, also shared a sweet photo with a mystery man, presumably her boyfriend, from their dinner date.

Sharing a picture of their hands, Ileana D’Cruz wrote on Instagram Stories, “My idea of romance – clearly can’t let him eat in peace.” The actor also gave a peek at a diamond ring she was wearing on her ring finger in the black-and-white photo.

In the photo Ileana shared on Instagram Stories, a plate of pasta was seen on a table as Ileana and her boyfriend held hands. Their faces were not visible. Both of them flaunted their rings in the photo taken during the actor’s ‘babymoon’.

Ever since sharing the news of her pregnancy in April, Ileana has kept mum about the identity of her future baby’s father. Although she did not reveal who is with her on her ‘babymoon’, this is the first time, the actor has shared any detail about her baby’s father.

The actor has jetted off to an undisclosed location for her ‘babymoon’. On Friday, Ileana revealed she was on her ‘babymoon’ as she shared a sunny clip from a beach outing. Sharing a beach video on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, “Babymoon (sparkles emoji).”

She shared another short clip of some drinks kept on a table. The actor did not feature in the clips, and it is not known where she is. She also shared a photo of a dessert she ate during her recent dinner outing. Along with it, she wrote, “Oooh baby.”

Ileana D’Cruz created a buzz on social media a couple of months ago after she announced that she will be welcoming her first child. On April 18, the actor had posted two photos on Instagram as she announced her pregnancy. The first of a baby’s romper with the slogan ‘And so the adventure begins’ and the second of a pendant, which said ‘Mama’. In her caption, Ileana had written, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.”

Since then Ileana is documenting her pregnancy on Instagram. She has shared some photos of her baby bump in the last few weeks. She had shared a picture on Instagram Stories recently, giving fans a peek into her ‘preggy (pregnancy) perks’, and all the food she has been craving.

As per a source close to the project, Rautela is not involved with the project in “any manner”.

“The series is being made with an A-lister director on board, and Urvashi is not being considered for the lead role. She has nothing to do with it. When she made the announcement, we got several queries about the same, and we just shrugged off the claims. She has not mentioned any detail about the project, and a photocall can’t happen just with the lead star, which shows the merit associated with her claim,” says another source attached to the project.

When we reached out to Rautela to get clarity on the makers of the film, she didn’t give any name and insisted that the project is at a very nascent stage.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha talks about the response to her web debut Dahaad, being underutilised, and more.

The timing of her show, Dahaad’s release couldn’t have been better, and Sonakshi Sinha is only too happy about it. As we get down to talk about her special day today and the response, she gushes, “It’s been incredible, so overwhelming. People who have not spoken to me in years are messaging me, those I don’t know from the industry have reached out. I was in a restaurant, random people walked up to me- not even for a photograph, but just to say they loved me in Dahaad. I don’t know how to deal with this right now!”

Turning 36 today, the actor feels exactly how she felt when Dabangg, her debut, released in 2010. “I do feel like I have made my debut all over again. The last time I was appreciated like this, it was very long back, for Lootera in 2013, and then Akira. Even Kalank, but not on this level,” she smiles.

She played the role of a fierce cop in the series directed by Reema Kagti who said in a recent interview that she alwas felt Sonakshi was ‘underutilised’. Did Sinha herself feel the same over the years?

“Sometimes, not all the time. I always try and give my 100 percent and do the best that I can whatever role you put me in, good or bad, I am glad people like Reema and Zoya Akhtar have taken note of that and actually given me a character to justify my ability, so to speak. I hope more people do that with me,” says the actor, who is working next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heera Mandi.

What made it special for Sinha is the fact that her dad, yesteryear actor Shatrughan Sinha, felt the reach her performance had. “My dad’s friends have messaged him saying this is my best performance, even his peers from the industry. That’s the best compliment an actor can get. Another one was ‘you became the character completely- that’s huge for an actor,” she ends.