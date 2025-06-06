Sharnjit Singh Gill of VERICO Superior Mortgage ranked 29th in “CMP Top 75 Mortgage Brokers in Canada

Sharnjit Singh Gill, of President and CEO of Surrey based VERICO Superior Mortgage Inc has been ranked 29th in the Canadian Mortgage Professional’s Top in the Country for 2025.

Gill who has been in the Banking and Mortgage business for more than 55 Years and has been in the Top List for the last 15 Years.

He says, “Our Principle is Doing What is Right for our Clients and we also add value to our services.”

He believes honesty and hard work go a long way in building Trust. “We get 85% of our business from our repeat clients.”

Reverse Mortgage is becoming popular in the Indo Canadian community these days. Under this mortgage – homeowner aged 55 or older can get equity, even without any income, provided there is equity in the principal house.

Gill began his career in 1969 at UCO Bank in India. He migrated to Canada in 1995 and he joined Bank of Montreal in 1996. He became the Mortgage Broker in 2001.

Sharnjit Gill and his son Raj Gill team became Top Producer with Envision Credit Union in 2003 with both receiving individual awards.

Raj Gill has been looking after Vancouver office for the last 9 Years serving Vancouver, Burnaby & Richmond area.

Sunny Bal – one of his team member bagged the CMP’s Award Rising Star 2021 a the young age of 23.

“Indeed, I am fortunate to serve three countries India, UK and CANADA, in 55 years in banking and mortgage career,” he says.

There is a zeal in his voice. “I’m 78 and I enjoy my work,” Gill says.