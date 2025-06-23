Sher Vancouver Elects First Non-South Asian President  

Sher Vancouver, a registered charity that has been championing marginalized 2SLGBTQ+ and racialized communities for over 17 years in Metro Vancouver, is proud to announce the election of its new Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting held on June 14, 2025.

In a landmark moment for the organization, Annie Ohana has been elected as the new President of Sher Vancouver—becoming the first non-South Asian person to lead the organization. Of Moroccan Jewish heritage, Ohana brings a 15 year-long legacy of intersectional social justice work in education, community organizing, and equity advocacy around the world.

A clear majority of 16 people out of 25 active members of the society showed up to the AGM to cast their vote for Annie.

“To be entrusted with the presidency of Sher Vancouver is an honour beyond words,” said Annie Ohana. “My life’s work has been grounded in reclaiming space for those who have been silenced. As someone with Moroccan and Jewish ancestry and a deep commitment to liberatory education, I believe in standing shoulder to shoulder with communities fighting for justice, dignity, and visibility. Together, we will build on Sher Vancouver’s incredible legacy and push the boundaries of inclusion even further.”

Ohana, who holds a Master’s in Equity Studies, is an internationally recognized award-winning educator, community leader, and curriculum specialist known for founding the Mustang Justice Program at LA Matheson Secondary and an anti-oppression curriculum specialist who has collaborated with organizations from around the world. She has been widely recognized for her efforts to address racism, homophobia, and transphobia, and is a passionate advocate for anti-oppression and social transformation. She was recently named a 2023 Top 10 Finalist for the Global Teacher Prize.

Alongside Ohana, Sher Vancouver is pleased to announce the incoming Board of Directors: President: Annie Ohana – Social Justice Educator; Vice President: Simrat Mahil – UBC Graduate Student; Secretary-Treasurer: Vincent Prasad – Account Analyst; Director: Josh Soronow – Project Manager; Director: Jason Pillay – Fashion Stylist and Design, Costume Department in Film and TV; Director: Gurpreet Singh – HIV Advocate; Director: Valerie Raghoebier – Actress

Sher Vancouver Founder Alex Sangha shared, “This new leadership team reflects the vibrant diversity and strength of our community. From queer South Asian voices to non-South Asian allies, we are growing into the inclusive, intersectional organization we always aspired to be.”

Founded in 2008, Sher Vancouver has evolved into one of Metro Vancouver’s largest and most visible queer South Asian-led charities, offering critical mental health support, peer groups, educational resources, and cultural programming. The organization also leads the IMDb qualifying Sundar Prize Film Festival and produces films like Emergence: Out of the Shadows to amplify underrepresented voices.

With this new Board of Directors, Sher Vancouver is poised to expand its impact, advocate boldly against rising anti-SOGI and anti-DEI rhetoric, and strengthen its role as a sanctuary for queer and racialized individuals.

For more information, visit: www.shervancouver.com