Shocking connection between Tesla truck that exploded and pickup truck used in New Orleans massacre revealed

A shocking link has been established between a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Las Vegas hotel and the New Orleans car attack. Authorities are now investigating the Tesla Cybertruck explosion that occurred on Wednesday, January 1, as a possible act of terror. At least seven bystanders suffered minor injuries and the driver was killed. In the New Orleans attack, suspected terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowed a pickup truck bearing an ISIS flag into New Year’s Eve revelers on Bourbon Street, killing atleast 15 people before being gunned down by cops.

The cybertruck blast occurred just hours after the New Orleans attack. Las Vegas Metropolitan Sheriff Kevin McMahill noted that there are no indications that there was a connection between the electric truck blast and ISIS, however, investigators have determined that the Tesla truck was rented through the Turo app, which was also used to rent the pickup truck used in the New Orleans attack, law enforcement sources told New York Post. “That’s another coincidence that absolutely … we have to continue to look into,” McMahill said

Authorities are ‘not ruling anything out yet’

Joe Biden has revealed that law enforcement is looking into “whether there’s any possible connection” between the Cybertruck detonation and the New Orleans attack. Meanwhile, McMahill said that authorities are “not ruling anything out yet.” “I don’t know, but what I can tell you is we’re absolutely investigating any connectivity to what happened in New Orleans as well as other attacks that have been occurring around the world,” he said.

It has been confirmed that the Cybertruck was filled with fireworks-style mortars. Authorities are trying to determine whether they were set off deliberately.

Officials were not sure if there was any connection between the use of a Cybertruck and the detonation at Trump Las Vegas hotel, considering Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s political ties to Donald Trump. “It’s a Tesla truck, and we know that Elon Musk is working with President-elect Trump, and it’s the Trump Tower. So there’s obviously things to be concerned about there, and that’s something we continue to look at,” McMahill said on being asked about a possible connection.