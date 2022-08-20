Shots fired at Surrey residence, burnt vehicle stolen from Kelowna located in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP informed that shots were fired at a residence in South Surrey and asking anyone with information to contact police.

On August 14, 2022 at 12:38 a.m., Surrey RCMP received a report of shots fired at a residence with a vehicle heard speeding away in the 2600-block of 176Street. Frontline officers attended the area and spoke with a homeowner who located bullet holes in the exterior of their residence. No one was reported injured as a result of this shooting.

Within minutes of the initial report of shots fired, Surrey RCMP received the report of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames near 28 Avenue and 194A Street. The engulfed vehicle was determined to be previously stolen from the Kelowna area. Given the timing and proximity of these two incidents, police believe them to be linked.

Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has taken conduct of the investigation. Residents in the area can expect to see police canvassing for CCTV footage and additional witnesses.

While still early in the investigation, police believe the shooting is targeted and are looking at connections to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. Surrey RCMP is working closely with partners on this investigation, including the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and CFSEU-BC.

Anyone with information about this incident or dash camera footage from the area is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.