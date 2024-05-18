Shots were fired in Newton

Surrey RCMP informed public of a shooting where a residence was targeted but no one was injured.

On May 12, 2024 at 10:33 pm, Surrey RCMP responded to a late report of shots fired at a residence in the 7300-block of 130 Street. The shooting is believed to have occurred between 10:00 pm – 10:30 pm. Shots were fired into a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence and the residence. No injuries were reported to police.

“This appears to be a targeted and isolated incident,” said Corporal Sarbjit Sangha, Media Relations Officer with the Surrey RCMP. “The motive of this shooting is yet to be determined. “

Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit (GIU) has conduct of the investigation and officers are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses. There has been no evidence so far to indicate that this incident is related BC gang conflict.

If you were in the area between 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm and have dashcam footage, please call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 202-67480.