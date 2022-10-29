Sikh Sangat United Front Rally for upcoming Ross Street Gurdwara election

Sikh Sangat United Front (SSFU) organized a rally in Vancouver on Sunday 23rd in South Hall Banquet Hall. The gathering brought the community together to present the United Front for the upcoming Ross Street Gurdwara election to be held on Saturday November 05 2022.

SSUF stressed the important issues of the community and the Gurdwara. They confirmed that Langar with tables and chairs will remain as has been for the past 100 years. Promise made in manifesto highlights this issue and make it clear that this should not be used by the current group for their political gain.

“Our community has suffered a lot and its the time to address the real issues. There is need for transparency especially with the finances and rental income, which have been misappropriated. Individuals from the present committee have been found to pocket the rental income belonging to the society. After nearly 30 years of a single party rule the time has finally come to give the community a clean, respected and transparent group of volunteers,” said a release from SSUF.

The release also mentions that SSUF candidates list includes individuals that attend the Gurdwara daily, serve the langar and even serves one of the 5 Pyaras at the Nagar Kirtan.