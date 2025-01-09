SikhRI Launches Online Guru Granth Sahib Dictionary

Sikh Research Institute (SikhRI) has released the online The Guru Granth Sahib Dictionary. This unveiling, inspired by the Gurpurab ofGuru Gobind Singh Sahibon 6 Poh Nanakshahi 197 (5 Jan 1666), commemorates a significant milestone. In homage to this historic event, SikhRI and The Guru Granth Sahib Project (TGGSP) Team presented a user-centric, immersive platform for seekers, scholars, and students of Sikhi worldwide.

“The launch of GuruGranthSahibDictionary.io is a pivotal step in making the wisdom of the Guru Granth Sahib accessible to audiences worldwide. This comprehensive platform and user-friendly interface will help seekers understand its sacred words, deepening our connection to the spiritual and linguistic heritage of Sikhi,” said Professor Mohanbir Sawhney, TGGSP Strategic Advisor. “It showcases how technology and tradition can come together to educate, inspire, and connect generations.”

Powered by dedicated research from the TGGSP team and in collaboration with trusted technology partner Sequent, the platform is continually updated with new entries, enriched definitions, and refined interpretations. This website is a companion to the TGGSP platform, offering seekers profound translations, in-depth interpretations, illuminating commentaries, and groundbreaking research on the compositions’ historical, musical, and poetic essence in Panjabi and English.

“Our vision is to make the Guru Granth Sahib accessible to all, transcending all boundaries, including linguistic and cultural barriers,” says Harinder Singh, SikhRI Co-founder and TGGSP Project Lead. “Through this initiative, we open a new door to engage with the infinite wisdom coded in the words-sounds of Sabad.”

“The new online dictionary makes the multivalent scriptural vocabulary and rich nuances wonderfully accessible!” says Dr. Nikky-Guninder Kaur Singh, Chair of Religious Studies at Colby College. “It can be used in a Panjabi or English version, which presents entries in Gurmukhi or Romanized Panjabi, their complete grammatical analysis, and present Prakrit, Old Panjabi, Persian, Arabic, Braj, Sindhi, Gujarati, and Sanskrit etymologies. The website is indeed an invaluable linguistic resource for the layperson and the scholar alike. My heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to SikhRI.”