Simran Khattra missing since April found dead

The Surrey RCMP informed that 19-year-old woman Simran Khattra who was reported missing on April 28, 2024 has sadly been located deceased.

Khattra was last seen at approximately 6:30 pm on April 27, 2024 in the 13300 Block of 88 Avenue in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since.

She was described as a 19-year-old South Asian female, 5’3”, 159 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was seen leaving her residence on foot wearing a black hoodie and grey sweat pants.

The cause of her death is not considered suspicious. The Surrey RCMP has offered its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Police do not believe that criminality was involved in the Khattra’s death.