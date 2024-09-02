‘Sounds like…’: Donald Trump reacts as MAGA hails Jeff Walz for ‘exposing’ his brother Tim Walz

In a surprising turn of political family drama, Jeff Walz, the brother of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, grabbed limelight after he made offensive remarks about his Kamala Harris’ VP candidate. However, former President Donald Trump’s supporters sees his purported remarks as fodder against Tim.

Meanwhile, Trump took to Truth Social and hailed Jeff, writing, “Sounds like a really great guy”. In his post, he also shared a screenshot of the New York Post cover article, which featured Jeff’s criticism of his brother.

Reacting to Trump’s post, one of his MAGA supporters wrote: “Even his brother hates him.”

“Spill it brother Walz,” a second user commented.

“Tim getting exposed!” a third user chimed in.

Trump’s response follows the NY Post’s citation of Jeff declaring that he “100% opposes” his brother’s ideologies. Tim Walz is not the “type of character” who should be entering the White House or making decisions regarding the future of the nation, Jeff warned. The NY Post also hinted that Jeff is thinking about publicly endorsing Trump.

According to Jeff, he hasn’t spoken to Tim in eight years, but he is upfront about their disagreements. Republicans were ecstatic to learn about this via a Facebook post, but Democrats quickly pointed out that Trump and Kennedy Jr. both lack significant family backing.

Notably, Tim and Jeff have a sister Sandy Dietrich, who resides in Nebraska. They lost their brother Craig in 2016.

Jeff, 67, has no faith in Tim since he did not inform the family members about his VP run.

He has been a Trump supporter and a registered Republican, who donated $20 to his 2016 presidential campaign. Following the indictment of Trump on charges of providing hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels, Jeff stated on March 30, 2023, “We’ve just become a third world banana republic.”

Jeff and his spouse Laurie reside in Freeport on the Florida panhandle. Public records state that the couple owned So Fine Music, an instrument and equipment store in Inverness from 2001 until 2010. According to the New York Post, Jeff served as an assistant principal at a middle school in Citrus County in the early 2000s.

Laurie is friends with Tim and other family members on Facebook.

Will Jeff Walz endorse Trump?

While it is unclear at this point in the narrative whether Jeff plans to publicly oppose his brother’s candidacy, the screenshot of his reply has gone viral on social media. “I’ve thought hard about doing something like that,” he said, adding that “I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it.”

The Harris-Walz campaign is facing a challenging period as they prepare for what is anticipated to be an extremely divisive campaign season.

It will be interesting to watch if public attention to this family dispute wanes or if it becomes a recurrent topic in the political debate as the 2024 election approaches.