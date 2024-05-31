South Asian community celebrates mothers with soulful musical night

A night full of music, entertainment and emotions, was organized by My Melody MaJic Entertainment to celebrate mothers, motherhood and their invaluable contributions, at Vancouver’s Jame Grill Café.

The event named ‘MERI MAA’ witnessed a packed audience of all age groups and guests from cross-cultural communities, who danced, participated, interacted, and enjoyed non-stop singing throughout the fun melodious joyful event from the beginning until the end of the musical night.

Singers Jyotika Jasuja and Tabrez interacted with the audience and provided everyone an opportunity to express their emotions, thoughts, and Mother’s Day messages.

Starting with a special dedication to all mothers, Jyotika beautifully sang ‘Tu kitni achi hai’, a timeless classic from the golden era of Bollywood.

The singers’ flawless performance included a mix of listening and dance numbers.

Jyotika and Tabrez fulfilled all the song requests from the audience and kept them engaged on the dance floor with their non-stop singing with great expertise and passion.