South Asian female steals Porche from Mississauga residence after pretending to be potential buyer

Auto theft in Canada has reached a new level where people pretending to buy your listed vehicles are stealing them. A recent case emerged in Ontario where a South Asian female visited a car owner’s residence in Mississauga saying she was responding to an Auto Trader advertisement.

Peel Region Police said, “On Friday, September 6, 2024, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the suspect attended the victim’s residence near Winston Churchill and Eglinton Avenue, Mississauga, in response to an Auto Trader advertisement. The victim was selling his vehicle, a 2022 Porsche Cayenne. While viewing the vehicle, the suspect reversed rapidly, striking and injuring the victim before fleeing with the stolen vehicle.”

The suspect is described as a female, South Asian, 5’5″, 120 lbs, thin build, long brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, brown skirt, and leather-strapped sandals.

Investigators from the 11 Division Auto Theft Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in vehicle theft and Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of this suspect is asked to call investigators at the 11 Division Auto Theft Unit at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1152. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.