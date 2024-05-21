South Bombay lets down Mumbai with 47.7% turnout on last day of polling By Linah Baliga

Mumbai: South Mumbai, known for its billionaires and much-coveted addresses, registered the lowest voter turnout of all the six constituencies of Mumbai on Monday, at 47.7% (till 11pm). Notching up numbers has been a struggle in the constituency historically – in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it recorded a voter turnout of around 51.58%, significantly lower than the national average of 67.11%, while in 2014 it was 52.48%.However, while the numbers failed to shine, the polling booths glittered with the presence of influential people. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was among the early voters (at 8am) at Activity High School on Peddar Road. Appreciating the smooth process of voting, he said, “I would like to congratulate officials of ECI and others who have been working across the country.”However, while the numbers failed to shine, the polling booths glittered with the presence of influential people. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was among the early voters (at 8am) at Activity High School on Peddar Road. Appreciating the smooth process of voting, he said, “I would like to congratulate officials of ECI and others who have been working across the country.”