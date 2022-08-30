Squamish First Mayoral candidate Mike Young wants to turn Squamish’s image beyond bedroom community to diverse economy town

Mike Young, who has called Squamish home for the last 21 years is making his official announcement to run for Mayor of Squamish in this year’s election.

Mike, who has been actively involved in his community is excited to represent the District of Squamish and help build a thriving future for Squamish and the next generation.

“I envision Squamish as a town where the next generation can grow up and be involved in a thriving economy and vibrant community life. A place they can call home for their whole lives. A place where they have no reason to leave, and every incentive to stay,” said Young.

Young is a small business owner that employs many locals and has been the vice-president of the Downtown Business Improvement Association.

“Over the past decade, there has been a lack of investment in our infrastructure to match the exponential growth we’ve experienced. The infrastructure in our town is crumbling and is past due for replacement. Squamish First is a coalition of like-minded, independent local leaders that are committed to partnering together over the next 4 years to deliver on our platform promises,’’ said Young.

“From day one, Squamish First will take a common-sense approach to solving issues in the town that matter to residents. We will not waste taxpayer dollars on endless consulting studies to solve simple problems. It’s time for Squamish to have a Mayor and Council that listens to the needs of the community and have a vision to act and achieve real results for our residents,” said Young.

Squamish First, he said, “will take concrete steps to invest in infrastructure for our young families and seniors, create housing opportunities for the middle class, and take strong action on climate change. It’s time for Squamish to no longer be a bedroom community. It’s time to move forward together to create a town with a diverse economy and opportunities for everyone to live, work, and play in Squamish. This is why our campaign slogan is: “Thriving Together”.”

More on Squamish First’s platform and candidates for council will be released in the coming weeks.