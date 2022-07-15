Sri Lanka crisis Live Updates: Parliament speaker accepts President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation

Sri Lanka crisis Live Updates: The speaker of parliament in crisis-hit Sri Lanka has accepted a resignation letter from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, having verified its authenticity after it was flown from Singapore late on Thursday, he told reporters. Protesters vacated government buildings Thursday in Sri Lanka as embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa at last emailed the resignation that demonstrators have sought for months. The resignation came a day after President Gotabaya fled the country with his wife, first to the Maldives and later to Singapore.