SSC MTS 2024: How to check SSC MTS, Havaldar results when released- Live Updates

Staff Selection Commission has not released SSC MTS Result 2024 yet. The MTS and Havaldar results when announced will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The Commission has also not announced the SSC MTS result date and time. The computer-based test was held from September 30 to November 14, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

The written test was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice.

The examination will have negative marking for the wrong answers only in the second session. 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

The SSC MTS provisional answer key was released on November 29 and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.