Starting January Canadians need Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) to travel to or through UK

The UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is a digital travel permit and is a new requirement for Canadian citizens who are planning to visit or transit through the United Kingdom. As a Canadian citizen, you’ve long enjoyed the privilege of traveling to the UK visa-free. However, starting January 8, 2025; you must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) to enter the UK.

This new UK entry requirement for Canadian citizens aims to enhance border security and streamline the entry process for visitors. While it introduces an additional step in your travel preparations, the UK ETA system promises to be quick and straightforward.

According to the latest Electronic Visa news, The UK ETA replaced the UK visa waiver scheme when it was first introduced to Qatari citizens back in October 2023 and for a maximum stay of 6 months. It is much easier than having to apply for a UK visa from Canada. In other words, it is kind of a UK Visa free of paper documents; everything can be done and linked digitally. This pre-authorization will be mandatory for short stays, tourism, business, or transit purposes. Canadians can apply for the UK ETA starting on November 28, 2024, to travel to the UK from January 8, 2025. On this page, you’ll learn everything you need to know about the UK ETA for Canadian citizens, including how to apply for an ETA, the costs involved, and what to expect during your trip to the United Kingdom.

The UK ETA allows for short stays in the UK for the following purposes;

Coming to the UK for up to 6 months, for tourism, visiting family and friends, business, or short-term study.

Coming to the UK for up to 3 months on the Creative Worker visa concession.

Coming to the UK for a permitted paid engagement.

Transiting through the UK – including if you’re not going through UK border control.

According to UK government website, in 2023, Canadian travelers took a total of 37.2 million trips abroad, spending a combined US$38.3 billion on international tourism. That same year, the UK saw a record 1.0 million visits from Canada. These visitors contributed a record £969.6 million to the UK economy, with an average expenditure of £966 per visit.

Canadian citizens will need to meet specific eligibility criteria to obtain a UK ETA for travel on or after January 8, 2025. These include:

You must be a Canadian citizen holding a valid Canadian passport. The UK ETA is available only to citizens of eligible visa-exempt countries, including Canada.

The UK ETA is intended for short visits (up to 6 months) for purposes such as: Tourism, business and transit.

You must hold a valid Canadian passport with at least 6 months of validity remaining from your intended date of entry into the UK.

The application fee is £10, or about $17.78 (Cdn.) and every traveller, including babies and children, must have their own ETA.