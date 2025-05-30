Staying Cool During Extreme Heat

City of Surrey offers tips to identify and prevent heat-related illnesses to protect yourself and others.

HEAT WARNING

A heat warning is when daytime and overnight temperatures are higher than usual, but are not getting hotter every day. The threshold is set by Environment Canada and is specific for our region.

A warning will be issued when conditions reach daytime temperatures of 33°C (91.4°F) and a nighttime low of 17 °C (62.6°F) followed by a forecast of 33°C (91.4°F) for the following daytime temperature.

EXTREME HEAT EMERGENCY

An extreme heat emergency is when daytime and overnight temperatures increase above the warning threshold for 3 consecutive days or more.

AVOID HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS

High heat can pose an immediate danger to your health, so do what you can to stay cool:

Drink water

Stay hydrated with plenty of water and other fluids.

Drink water before you are thirsty.

Avoid things like alcohol and caffeine, which can dehydrate you.

Dress for the weather

Wear lightweight, lightly coloured cotton clothing.

Wear long sleeves to protect from the sun.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Be aware of heat-related illness

Symptoms include thirst, dizziness, confusion, weakness and fainting or collapsing. See a full list of symptoms from Fraser Health.

Check yourself, family members, and neighbors.

Seek medical attention if sweating heavily, pale, cramping, fatigued, dizzy or having headaches/nausea.

Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car!

Temperatures can rise to 52°C (125°F) within 20 minutes in an enclosed vehicle when the outside temperature is 34°C (93°F). Leaving the car windows slightly open or “cracked” will not keep the inside of the vehicle at a safe temperature.

For medical attention

Phone 9-1-1 for emergencies

Phone 8-1-1 for health-related illnesses

Phone 2-1-1 to connect with other services

