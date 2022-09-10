Students return to new school spaces and seismic upgrades at four Surrey schools

SURREY – Students and families will benefit as hundreds of new school spaces open in Surrey.

New classroom spaces are ready for students at the new, which underwent a major expansion this past year and increased capacity by nearly 60%. As well, seismic upgrades are complete at Queen Elizabeth Secondary and Prince Charles Elementary.

“A great school is at the heart of every strong community, and our government’s work to invest in schools is one of the many ways we’re making life better for families in B.C.,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. the best educational experience possible.”

The new Regent Road Elementary will be home to 655 students, serving families in the rapidly growing Clayton neighbourhood. The school is the result of a $27.5-million investment from the Province and an additional $5.7 million from the Surrey School District.

The $34.3-million expansion of Sullivan Heights Secondary will provide a better learning experience for 700 students and expand the school’s capacity to 1,700. The Surrey School District contributed $5 million to the project. The expansion was approved for as much as $40.3 million but came in $6 million under budget. The savings will be reallocated to other capital priorities.

“We are so pleased to be able to open Regent Road Elementary and for the addition at Sullivan Heights Secondary. These investments are critical in meeting our capacity needs as our enrolment continues to grow with almost 1,000 new students annually,” said Laurie Larsen, chair, Surrey Board of Education.

Seismic upgrades at both Prince Charles Elementary and Queen Elizabeth Secondary, a combined $25.6-million investment from the Province, are providing a safer learning experience for more than 2,000 students. These investments are part of government’s commitment to providing B.C. students with safe places to learn.

Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey-Whalley, said, “Prince Charles Elementary is a community hub that has benefited students and families in Whalley for decades. With seismic upgrades now complete, we can be sure that thousands more students can develop long-lasting friendships and memories for generations to come in a safer place to learn.”

