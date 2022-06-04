Students shot at with pellet guns at two separate Toronto schools

of pellet guns Toronto Police Officers from 11 and 12 Divisions responded to two separate incidents at Toronto Schools in the city’s west end.

On Monday, May 30, 2022, at 12:45 p.m., police responded to a person with a gun call at a school in the Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West area

It is alleged that:

A person shot a student with a pellet gun inside the school

the victim , a 17-yar-old girl, was taken to hospital with a non life-threatening injury

police responded promptly and arrested the suspect in the school in possession of a pellet gun

A 15-year-old boy, was arrested and charged with: Weapons Dangerous.

He will attend court on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 311 Jarvis Street, at 9 a.m., in room 1.

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at 4:11 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at a school in the Weston Road and Pine Street area.

It is alleged that:

a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and arm with a pellet gun on school property

the suspects fled the scene

the boy was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries

two boys were located by police nearby, both in the possession

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with:Assault with a weapon, Weapons Dangerous,Uttering Threats.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with: Carry Concealed Weapon.

They will attend court at 2201 Finch Avenue West, on Tuesday, Mary 31, 2022, at 10 a.m. in room 206.