Sukhjit Sidhu arrested, charged in 2018 killing of Granville Street nightclub promoter Kalwinder Thind

A Vancouver Police investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect in the 2018 murder of a Granville Street nightclub promoter.

Kalwinder Thind, 23, was stabbed and killed outside Cabana Lounge on the morning of January 27, 2018, after an altercation that started between two groups inside the club spilled out to the street.

Police believe Thind, who was working at the club, stepped in to break up the fight. Unfortunately, Thind was injured and died in hospital.

Several people fled following the stabbing, including the suspect, who was not on scene when VPD officers arrived. VPD appealed for witnesses, reviewed video, and ultimately secured sufficient evidence to identify and subsequently arrest the suspect.

The evidence suggests that several people have photos and recordings of the events before, during and after this incident. They have uploaded edited footage to various social media sites but have yet to come forward to police,” said Sergeant Robillard, VPD. “It’s important for our detectives to see the unedited footage – it could be crucial to the investigation.”

On May 28, the BC Prosecution Service approved one count of second-degree murder against 28-year-old Sukhjit Sidhu, a New Westminster resident. Sidhu was arrested that same day by VPD homicide investigators.

 He remains in custody.

