Summer Job program to offer 6000 more jobs for youth

The Government of Canada is creating up to 6,000 more Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) opportunities. While CSJ was on track to create 70,000 jobs for youth this summer, Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced up to 6,000 more Canada Summer Jobs opportunities. This will unlock new opportunities for Canadian youth and help our country build the strongest economy in the G7.

The 2025 Canada Summer Jobs hiring period is well underway in communities across Canada. From now until July 21, 2025, young job seekers aged 15 to 30 can find local job opportunities on the Job Bank website (https://www.jobbank.gc.ca/youth) and mobile app. Youth can apply for summer jobs in fields that interest them, such as recreation, the food industry, and marketing and tourism. Jobs are also available in various high-demand and growing fields, including housing construction and environmental protection.

The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program is part of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS), a horizontal Government of Canada initiative delivered in partnership by 12 federal departments, agencies and Crown corporations. The YESS supports youth (aged 15 to 30), especially those facing barriers to employment, to receive the employment supports, skills training and work experience they need to successfully transition into the labour market.