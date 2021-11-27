Support Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive

Surrey RCMP Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive kicks off again this year to bring joy to sick children and their families during the holidays.

All donations raised go to B.C. Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice in memory of six-year-old Keian Blundell, a honourary member of the RCMP, who lost his battle with leukemia in 2014.

Keian’s wish was for every child to experience the joy of Christmas. His parents, Ryan and Chantal Blundell, have carried on his legacy through this annual toy drive. The 2021 Toy Drive is being organized by members of the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit and Youth teams.

The toys will be accepted until December 16, at Surrey RCMP’s Main Detachment or at one of the three District Offices in Whalley/City Centre, Guildford and Newton. Toys should be new, unwrapped, and appropriate for all ages up to and including age 18. Cash and gift card donations will also be accepted; in addition, the Blundell’s have set up Amazon Wish list for supporters who feel more comfortable to buy toys online.

Two community events will be held at Guildford and South Surrey Superstore locations on Friday December 3, 10 am to 8 pm. The public are invited to attend and make a toy or monetary donation to the cause.

In the past four years, over 7,800 toys and $23,000 in cash donations have been collected by the Surrey RCMP and donated to BC Children’s Hospital, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and Surrey Memorial Hospital, says Inspector Harm Dosange Officer of the Community Response Unit. The last two years have been very difficult for many of our community members especially for those who have sick children; this is a small gesture to bring a smile to their faces as Keian would have wanted.

For more information, visit the Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive 2021 Facebook page.