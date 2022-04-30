Surrey actively seeking volunteers for various programs

The City is also encouraging community members to apply

SURREY: The City of Surrey is relaunching volunteer programs that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is in need of new volunteers.

“During National Volunteer Week, we celebrate all the past, present and future City of Surrey volunteers. This year’s theme, ‘Volunteering is putting empathy in action,’ aptly describes City of Surrey volunteers,”said Mayor Doug McCallum.

Volunteers are vital and valuable in the City’s service delivery. Annually, City of Surrey Volunteers contribute an average of 125,000+ hours of service.

While many are eager to return to their volunteer role, the City is also encouraging community members to apply. Surrey is actively seeking volunteers in a number of programs across the city, including the following opportunities:

Day Camps – Day Camp Assistant Make a positive impact while connecting with children in the community.

Special Events – Event and Activity Assistant Special event volunteers support our annual events in various ways, including arts & crafts activities, face painting, button making, giveaways and more.

Emergency Support Services – On-Call ESS Responder Emergency Support Services volunteers work at Reception Centres and provide referral services such as shelter, food, clothing, comfort and support. Volunteers receive an orientation, free ongoing training and have the opportunity to take part in practice drills.

Parks – Partners in Parks and Friends of the Forest Friends of the Forest – Become a registered volunteer to be notified about upcoming stewardship activities such as tree planting, invasive plant removal events and more. Partners in Parks – Keep Surrey’s parks clean, beautiful, and safe for all to enjoy. Opportunities include park cleanups, planting programs, community engagement, and more.



To explore volunteer opportunities, please visit surrey.ca/volunteer.