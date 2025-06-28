Surrey adding 60 new bus shelters to improve transit experience

The City of Surrey is improving the transit experience for residents by adding up to 60 new bus shelters this year, as part of a two-phased initiative to increase weather protection and accessibility for transit users across the city.

“With transit ridership in Surrey growing faster than anywhere else in Metro Vancouver, we’re committed to making public transit more comfortable and accessible for everyone,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “This expansion of our bus shelter network is a smart, cost-effective way to support our growing population and ensure that all residents can benefit from improved transit infrastructure.”

The initiative, led by the City’s Engineering Department in partnership with Pattison Outdoor Advertising, will begin in July 2025. The first phase will see 30 new shelters installed at high-ridership locations at no cost to the City. The second phase, funded through the 2025 Community Works Fund Agreement (CWFA), will support the installation of up to 30 additional shelters in underserved areas based on public feedback and accessibility needs.

The City currently has 1,425 bus stops, but only 25% are equipped with shelters. The new installations will prioritize high-traffic areas such as 128 Street in Newton and 108 Avenue in City Centre, while also addressing community-identified needs in other neighbourhoods.

The City’s long-term agreement with Pattison allows for up to 10 shelters to be installed annually at the City’s discretion. By leveraging unused allocations from previous years, Pattison has agreed to install 30 shelters in 2025. The CWFA funding of $950,000 will help fund up to 30 additional bus stops throughout the city.

For more information, read the City’s Corporate Report (www.surrey.ca/sites/default/files/corporate-reports/CR_2025-R128.pdf).