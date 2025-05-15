Surrey and White Rock Business Organizations Advocate for Continued Collaboration Amid U.S. Proposal to Impose Tariffs on Foreign Films

The Surrey Board of Trade, South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce and Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce are responding to recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump proposing a 100% tariff on foreign-made films entering the United States, a move that could disrupt one of the most deeply interconnected creative industries in the world.



“Film and television production is a global industry built on collaboration, not competition,” said Joslyn Young, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade and Acting Executive Director of the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce. “Surrey, White Rock, and BC’s film sector work hand-in-hand with American partners to tell stories that resonate across borders. While the proposed tariffs are deeply concerning, implementing them would not only disrupt a highly integrated industry but also damage jobs, investment, and cultural collaboration on both sides of the border.”



President Trump’s comments claim that incentives in countries like Canada are “stealing” U.S. film production. However, jurisdictions such as BC have long provided world-class crews, diverse filming locations, and competitive tax incentives, supporting a thriving film economy that benefits both Canadian and American stakeholders.



“Rather than building barriers, we should be building bridges,” added Young. “Many blockbuster productions filmed in Canada are American-financed and distributed globally. Tariffs like these threaten jobs, delay productions, and limit consumer access to the content they love.”



BC’s film industry generated $2.7 billion in GDP in 2022 and continues to grow. In Surrey, the film sector is increasingly recognized as a vital economic driver, supporting local businesses, tourism, and high-paying jobs. Recent productions such as The Last of Us and Shōgun have underscored BC’s capacity to deliver complex, high-budget projects.



The Surrey Board of Trade, South Surrey & White Rock Chamber and Cloverdale District Chamber also continue to advocate for a regional policy change to strengthen local opportunities. Specifically, the organizations are calling on the Province of BC to amend the Regional Tax Credit boundaries and remove cities south of the Fraser from the Designated Vancouver Area. This would allow local productions to qualify for additional tax credits, creating a more level playing field across the region.



“If Surrey is the future of BC’s economy, Cloverdale is its film capital,” said Scott Wheatley, Executive Director of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce. “We need smart, forward-thinking policy—like tax credit reforms—that help us stay competitive and attract even more productions. Let’s not let protectionism unravel what we’ve built.”



“Cloverdale has long been a go-to location for major film and television productions, from Smallville, Supernatural, to the Peacemaker,” added Wheatley. “We’ve seen firsthand how this industry brings life to our streets and revenue to our small businesses. Tariffs that threaten international collaboration risk putting all of that at stake.”



As BC and its communities continue to attract international attention, the Surrey Board of Trade, South Surrey & White Rock Chamber and Cloverdale District Chamber are committed to working with all levels of government and industry partners to protect the province’s creative advantage and ensure the film sector remains vibrant, resilient, and inclusive.