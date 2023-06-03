Surrey based 2SLGBTQ group Sher Vancouver Unveils Official T-Shirt Collection Just in Time for Pride!



SURREY: Sher Vancouver has launched four stunning t-shirt designs as part of its official collection, crafted by the renowned local visual artist, illustrator, and graphic designer Jag Nagra.

The exclusive t-shirt collection is now available for purchase on Sher Vancouver’s official website: www.shervancouver.com/shop.

Sher Vancouver Pyar is Pyar T-Shirt

Just in time for Pride 2023, Sher Vancouver proudly presents the “Pyar is Pyar” t-shirt. Pyar is Pyar is a play on the words Love is Love in Punjabi and Hindi. Pyar is Pyar is also the name of Sher Vancouver’s weekly peer support group for queer South Asian youth and friends aged 19 to 30. The group convenes every Sunday at 2:00 pm in Room 402 of the City Centre Library.

Sher Vancouver Podcast T-Shirt

In October 2021, Sher Vancouver revolutionized the landscape with its groundbreaking BIPOC and 2SLGBTQ+ podcast. To symbolize courage, strength, bravery, and pride, Jag Nagra has designed a vibrant, multicolored illustration of a lioness, showcasing her signature colorful aesthetic. For more information on the Sher Vancouver Podcast, visit www.shervanpodcast.com.

Sher Vancouver Original T-Shirt

To commemorate Sher Vancouver’s 10th anniversary in April 2018, Jag Nagra reimagined Sher Vancouver’s visual identity with a captivating two-color logo paired with an updated icon. The original t-shirt features this remarkable design, embodying the spirit of the milestone.

Sher Vancouver Lotus T-Shirt

The Lotus illustration portrays a vibrant lotus flower with a rainbow at its core, while its petals are adorned with the colors of the intersex-inclusive progress pride flag. Sher Lotus is also the name of the latest peer support group offered by Sher Vancouver, catering to queer and trans women, non-binary individuals, and two-spirited people.

January Marie Lapuz Youth Leadership Award

Partial proceeds from the sale of these remarkable t-shirts will be donated to the Sher Vancouver January Marie Lapuz Youth Leadership Award. January, the Social Coordinator of Sher Vancouver, tragically passed away in New Westminster in September 2012.

“Sher Vancouver members have consistently expressed a strong desire to acquire Jag Nagra’s artwork and t-shirts. We are now thrilled to offer these t-shirts to the wider community and the world, all for a noble cause,” states Alex Sangha, Founder of Sher Vancouver.

“Spearheading the support for the BIPOC and 2SLGBTQ+ community, Jag has been an integral part of Sher Vancouver since its inception over 15 years ago. It is a true honor to have her create these magnificent designs and artworks,” Sangha adds.