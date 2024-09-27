Surrey-based Greenwave Recycling Inc. and Wellons Canada win Environment & Business Awards

Greenwave Recycling Inc. and Wellons Canada are the winners of Surrey Board of Trade Environment and Business Award. The awards were presented at the at the 18th annual event on September 24th.

In addition to recognizing the award recipients, the event featured an engaging panel discussion on renewable energy. Industry experts explored the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in renewable energy, offering insights into how businesses can adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

The awards were presented to Surrey Board of Trade members or Surrey-based businesses that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to environmental leadership and/or issues. The award recipients are guided by a sense of respect for the environment and demonstrate this initiative consistently.

Greenwave Recycling Inc. won the award in Small Business category. Anilkumar Rohit and Nepal Rohit are the directors of the company. The company as described by SBOT is committed to post-industrial waste recycling, transforming surplus materials into reusable resources to reduce the environmental impact of industries across BC. The company collects plastic and paper waste from various sectors, extracting valuable materials to minimize landfill use and promote sustainable waste management. Since the project’s inception, Greenwave has successfully diverted over 3,000 tons of waste from landfills annually. In recent weeks, they have collected over 400 tons of materials, representing a significant recycling initiative targeting industrial scrap. This initiative has notably reduced greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to removing 1,000 cars from the road each year.

Wellons Canada won the award in Large Business category. Wellons Canada is a leader in designing energy systems and lumber drying solutions, specializing in biomass energy and cogeneration for the forestry sector. They have pioneered an innovative on-site water treatment system for lumber kilns, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and operational costs. This system treats highly water-soluble organic contaminants, discharging clean water into local bodies of water. Wellons’ advanced oxidation and electro-oxidation technologies ensure minimal environmental impact, aligning with their dedication to innovative, sustainable practices in the forestry industry. Wellons also promotes green energy systems for Indigenous communities, aiming to replace diesel power with biomass heaters that use renewable energy, like wood chips, to produce heat and electricity.