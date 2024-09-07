Surrey Board of Trade Calls for Urgent Investment in Surrey’s Education Infrastructure as Schools Return to Session

As schools reopen, the Surrey Board of Trade is raising concerns about the severe overcrowding in our classrooms and the ongoing lack of funding to support our rapidly growing student population. With 85,000 students currently enrolled in Surrey, and an additional 2,500 students joining each year, our education system is under unprecedented strain.

“As we begin the new school year, we must prioritize the future of our children and our community. The current overcrowding in Surrey’s schools is unsustainable and compromises the quality of education our students receive. The BC Government must act now to invest in our education infrastructure, ensuring that every student has access to a safe and conducive learning environment,” said Jasroop Gosal, Interim Spokesperson and Policy & Research Manager, Surrey Board of Trade.

The current infrastructure simply cannot keep pace with Surrey’s growth. Surrey Schools is the largest school district across BC. Unfortunately, without immediate and substantial investment, our students will continue to face compromised educational experiences due to overcrowding. Already schools are having to turn away in-catchment students and six secondary schools will be operating with extended hours in an effort to accommodate the growth. The nearly 350 portables in Surrey come at a significant cost to the school district’s operating budget, which means less funding available for critical programs, staffing and other necessary supports.

The implications of an underfunded and overcrowded education system extend beyond the classroom. Our economic future is directly tied to the quality of education we provide to our youth. Businesses in Surrey and beyond depend on a well-educated workforce, and the current situation threatens our ability to meet this need.

To address this urgent issue, the Surrey Board of Trade calls on the BC Government to establish a Special Growth Fund for Surrey. This fund would be dedicated to meeting the unique challenges of our rapidly expanding population. It would ensure that resources are allocated swiftly and efficiently to where they are needed most.

The Board also wants government to add Five New Schools. By working closely with the development industry, the government can expedite the construction of five new schools in Surrey. This collaboration will help alleviate the pressure on our existing schools and provide our students with the facilities they deserve.

The government needs to explore Innovative School Structures, suggests SBOT. In densely populated areas like Tokyo, K-12 schools are often multi-story buildings that maximize space while still providing quality education. These schools are designed to accommodate large numbers of students in a compact area, a model that could be adapted to Surrey’s needs.

The time to act is now. The future of Surrey’s students and our community depends on it.