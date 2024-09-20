Surrey Board of Trade’s Jasroop Gosal Appointed to Invest Vancouver Management Board

The Surrey Board of Trade’s Interim Spokesperson and Policy & Research Manager, Jasroop Gosal, has been appointed to the Invest Vancouver Management Board.

“I am honoured to represent the Surrey Board of Trade on the Invest Vancouver Management Board,” said Jasroop Gosal. “This is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with leaders from across the region to drive strategic economic growth and build a sustainable, thriving future for Metro Vancouver.”

The Invest Vancouver Management Board plays a critical role in providing strategic oversight and recommendations to foster economic development across Metro Vancouver. Comprised of regional leaders from business, government, and community organizations, the board seeks to position Metro Vancouver as a globally competitive region, focusing on sectors like trade, infrastructure, and innovation.

Jasroop Gosal’s appointment reflects the Surrey Board of Trade’s commitment to ensuring Surrey’s economic development aligns with broader regional goals. His role will involve working alongside representatives from various sectors, including academic institutions, industry associations, and key regional stakeholders.

“This is a pivotal time for economic collaboration in Metro Vancouver, and I look forward to contributing Surrey’s unique perspective and strengths to the board’s initiatives.”