Surrey citizen call to report suspicious activity leads to seizure of handgun

SURREY: Surrey RCMP commended a concerned citizen’s actions that led to the seizure of a handgun.

On April 27, 2024 at approximately 10:45 p.m., the Surrey RCMP received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a vehicle parked in front of a business, with four occupants attempting to conceal their identities.

The Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) responded to the area and located the suspicious vehicle parked in front of a Newton banquet hall. Four male occupants were detained as police searched the vehicle, locating a loaded handgun. The males were released from scene as police continue to investigate firearms related offences.

The relationship between the community and the police is an essential component in maintaining public safety in our communities, says Corporal James Mason, Media Relations Officer with the Surrey RCMP. This member of the public did the right thing and called police to report this suspicious activity. When your instincts tell you something doesn’t feel right about a situation, follow those instincts and the call police, added Cpl. Mason.