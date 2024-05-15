Surrey Council approves $10.6M contract for 80 Avenue improvements

Surrey City Council has awarded a $10.6 million contract to United Earth Contractors Corp. for improvements to 80 Avenue between 132 Street and King George Boulevard. This contract is the final phase of a multi-phased program to widen the Newton corridor from two to four lanes from 120 Street to King George Boulevard, reducing congestion and increasing road safety.

“Adding additional lanes and making it safer to walk and cycle along 80 Avenue is vital to meeting the transportation needs of our residents today and preparing for the future growth in Newton,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “This phase marks the completion of the City’s widening of 80 Avenue to four lanes all the way from 120 Street to King George Boulevard. This project is a key component in enhancing the flow of goods along a major truck route and is part of Council’s comprehensive $300 million transportation improvements capital program.”

Road improvements include:

Repaving and widening the road from two to four travel lanes to reduce congestion

Adding a new traffic signal at 134 Street to improve access and safety

Adding a new pedestrian crossing at 133A Street to improve pedestrian access

Adding multiuse paths on both sides of the street to make it safer to cycle and walk.

TransLink contributed $932,000 towards the multiuse paths.

There will also be storm sewer upgrades done from 134 Street to King George Boulevard as part of this contract. Funding for this contract is available in the approved 2024 Transportation and Utilities Budget.