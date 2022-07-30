Surrey Council Approves More Than 5,000 New Housing Units in July

SURREY: In the month of July alone, Surrey Council moved forward numerousdevelopments that will result in more than 5,000new housing units being built that will benefit the middle class in the City. The combined estimated value of the projects is $1.43 billion and will bring new market housing and rental units, which also include projects dedicated to seniors housing.

“Access to affordable, accessible housing for the middle class is essential for a thriving and inclusive city like Surrey,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “Council recognizes the demand for housing and that is why we are working hard to get these important projects from permitting to construction as quickly as possible. As one of the fastest growing cities in the country, I am thrilled to see the amount and variety of housing projects moving forward that will provide a wide range of housing options for our residents.”

The developments that Council moved forward this month include15 new high-rise buildings, ranging from 34 to 53-storeys, several mid-rise buildings, a seven-storey seniors independent living building, and more.

The total value of building permits issued in Surrey during the first 6 months of 2022 was $1.17B, which is a 31% increase from the same period last year.