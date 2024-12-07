Surrey Council commits to supporting development of South Asian Museum or Cultural Centre

During the Regular Council Meeting on Monday, Surrey City Council unanimously approved Mayor Brenda Locke’s Motion outlining the City’s commitment to collaborating with the province to build the envisioned Canadians of South Asian Heritages Museum or Cultural Centre in Surrey. With nearly 40% of residents being of South Asian descent, and home to the largest South Asian population in B.C., Surrey was the top location identified in the Provincial Government’s Engagement Report. The City has since identified a number of strategic locations for this dynamic cultural facility.

“Surrey is home to a vibrant South Asian community and Council is committed to collaborating with the province to bring a South Asian Museum or Cultural Centre to life in our city,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “We have a remarkable opportunity to establish a cultural treasure that honours the rich history, diverse stories, and bright future of South Asian Canadians. This initiative promises to cultivate a deeper appreciation of our cultural diversity for residents and visitors alike.”

Council is dedicated to working closely with the Provincial Government, communities and stakeholders to realize this vision, as outlined in the engagement report that reflects community feedback on the museum’s purpose, vision, and potential locations. The City of Surrey has proactively identified land holdings that can support the facility’s development.

Surrey is already distinguished by thriving cultural events, including the largest Vaisakhi Parade outside of India, and numerous community organizations that contribute to its cultural tapestry.

The establishment of the Canadians of South Asian Heritages Museum or Cultural Centre in Surrey will provide residents and visitors with an invaluable community amenity, serving as a tangible tribute to the significant contributions of South Asian communities throughout British Columbia.

As a next step, Mayor Brenda Locke will write to the Premier and appropriate Minister(s) to formally notify the province of the City of Surrey’s interest.

“This is a significant policy victory,” said Jasroop Gosal, Interim Spokesperson for the Surrey Board of Trade. “The Provincial Government’s engagement report affirmed what we’ve always known – Surrey is the natural home for this cultural landmark.”

