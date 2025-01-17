Surrey Council considers $17.3M in road improvement contracts, including 1st phase of 132 Street widening

Surrey City Council will consider $17.3M in road improvement and expansion contracts across the city, including the crucial first phase of the 132 Street Road Widening Project. These significant improvements will address the growing demands of Surrey’s transportation network and improve overall road safety for drivers and pedestrians alike.

“Investing in the widening of Newton’s 132 Street corridor and upgrades to our existing road network is vital as we prepare to accommodate Surrey’s growing population, which is projected to reach one million people in the next two decades,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “These improvements are not just about improving traffic flow, they are essential for enhancing safety, connectivity, and overall quality of life for our residents. These investments are part of the $300M that Council has approved to enhance and upgrade our road network over four years to lay the groundwork for a more efficient and accessible transportation system.”

“These road improvements will mark a significant step forward for Newton,” said Councillor Harry Bains, Chair of the Focus Newton Task Force. “Through the Focus Newton Task Force, we’ve listened to our community and recognized the urgent need for enhanced transportation infrastructure. The widening of 132 Street and other vital upgrades will not only improve traffic flow but also ensure safer pathways for our pedestrians and cyclists. Together, we’re building a better, more connected future for our residents.”

The proposed contracts include:

132 Street Road Widening Project: A $9.2M contract is proposed for 132 Street Arterial Widening from 72 to 76 Avenues from two lanes to four lanes to improve traffic, safety, and walking and cycling facilities. 132 Street is one of the City’s busiest corridors, and this contract represents the first phase of a multi-phased program for congestion relief and to support growth in Newton. Subsequent phases for widening between 76 Avenue and 84 Avenue will be undertaken. Annual Paving and Minor Road Restoration: A $2.9M annual paving and minor road restoration contract is proposed for repairs associated with in-house water and sanitary utility construction, ensuring roads are quickly returned to optimal condition. Major Road Network Paving: A $5.2M contract for road paving projects is proposed for the repaving of 24 lane-kilometers of Major Road Network roads to ensure roads are in a state of good repair and enhancing the safety and usability of major roadways, including:

· 104 Avenue: KGB to Whalley Blvd · Scott Road: 100 Avenue– 101A Avenue · King George Blvd and 102 Avenue Intersection · 96 Avenue: Golden Ears Way to 18525 96 Avenue · 120 Street: 95A Avenue – 97 Avenue (Northbound) · King George Blvd: 91A Avenue – 94A Avenue · 88 Avenue: 17100 Blk to 176 Street · 88 Avenue: 12300 Blk – 124 Street · 88 Avenue: 162 Street – 164 Street · King George Blvd: 73 Avenue – 76 Avenue · 152 Street: 72 Avenue – 76 Avenue (Southbound) · 72 Avenue: 128 Street to 130 Street · King George Blvd: 56 Avenue to 60 Avenue · King George Blvd: 1590 Blk – 1600 Blk

The funding for these road improvements is allocated from the approved 2025 Transportation Budget.