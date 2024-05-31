Surrey Council to consider $1M contract for road improvements and truck parking facility

Surrey Council is considering a $1M contract for collector road improvements to 189A Street and preparing the adjacent City land at 18949 52 Ave for the first truck parking facility. In March, Council endorsed plan to address the ongoing shortage of truck parking spaces by improving and temporarily leasing four City-owned sites. At that time, Surrey Council approved license agreements with Prudential Transportation Ltd. for multiple sites, totaling approximately 150 truck parking spaces.

“I am proud that the City of Surrey is taking a major step forward in addressing the long-standing issue of truck parking in our city,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “As we move forward with a vote on Monday to approve a contract to upgrade and prepare for the first site, I am excited to see the positive impact it will have on our community. The provision of four designated truck parking sites will not only improve the safety and convenience of our roads but also boost our local economy.”

In addition to preparing the first truck parking site, the contract Council will consider on Monday consists of road improvements along 189A Street between 52 Avenue and 5300 Block. This includes widening 189A Street, as well as improvements to accommodate on-street truck parking, sidewalks, boulevards and street lighting.

The contract work is expected to start in June, 2024, and be completed by September, 2024. Funding for the roadworks portion along 189 Street contract is available in the approved 2024 Transportation Budget, while funding for the truck parking site improvements are available in the City’s Capital Budget.